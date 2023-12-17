PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

