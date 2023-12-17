Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,101 shares of company stock worth $1,342,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

