Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.