Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $542.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

