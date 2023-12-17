Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $306.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

