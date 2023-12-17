OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

