Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

