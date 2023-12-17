NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

