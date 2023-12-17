Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

