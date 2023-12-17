NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

