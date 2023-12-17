NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $19.95.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Real Estate Finance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.