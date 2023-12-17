Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Newmont has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

