National Bankshares Analysts Give Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Foran Mining

Foran Mining Stock Performance

About Foran Mining

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.32.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.