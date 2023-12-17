Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.88. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

