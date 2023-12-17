M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

