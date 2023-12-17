M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 31.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.10.

BP stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

