M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

