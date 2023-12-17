M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $290.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

