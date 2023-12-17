M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VXF stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

