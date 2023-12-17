M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

