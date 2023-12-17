M&R Capital Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,006,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

