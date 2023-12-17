M&R Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $287.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.79.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

