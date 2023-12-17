M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

