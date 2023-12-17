M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

