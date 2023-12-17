M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

