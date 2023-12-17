M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $418.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The company has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.