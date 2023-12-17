M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

