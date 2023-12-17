M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.