M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

