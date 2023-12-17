M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,792 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

