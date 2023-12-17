Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.54.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

