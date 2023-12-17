Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

