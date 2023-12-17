MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,831 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.29.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

