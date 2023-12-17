MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,656.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
