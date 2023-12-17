MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,656.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

