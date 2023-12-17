Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

