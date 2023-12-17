Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $98.72 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $98,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSM opened at $102.54 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

