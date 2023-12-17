Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $310.45 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 12.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $310,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.