MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Trimmed by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,606.19 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,405.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,308.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.