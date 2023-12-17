Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 167 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

MDY stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,216. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $508.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.36 and its 200-day moving average is $468.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.