Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

