Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

