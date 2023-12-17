Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.