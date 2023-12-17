Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

