Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.