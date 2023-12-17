Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $881.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.