Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

