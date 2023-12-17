Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 949 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 189.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.