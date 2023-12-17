MagnetGold Tops One Day Volume of $1,398.81 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $56.58 million and $1,398.81 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MagnetGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagnetGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagnetGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.