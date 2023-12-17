LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $73,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,463.2% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

