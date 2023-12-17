Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,210 shares.
Lucara Diamond Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
