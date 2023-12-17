Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.27.

LYV stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

